Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.