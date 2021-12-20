Cipher Hits Market Cap of $102,647.44 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $102,647.44 and $2,751.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.38 or 0.00366596 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009490 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000098 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.20 or 0.01357255 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.