ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.49 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 0% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $1,753.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,731.27 or 0.99383433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046196 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $529.54 or 0.01126167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

