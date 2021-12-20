C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C3.ai Inc. is an enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. C3.ai delivers the C3 AI Suite for developing, deploying and operating large-scale AI, predictive analytics and IoT applications. The core of the C3.ai offering is a proprietary, model-driven AI architecture which enhances data science and application development. C3.ai is based in Redwood City, United States. “

AI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,633. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia A. House sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,309 shares of company stock worth $31,368,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

