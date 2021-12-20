Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $78.50

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,271. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

