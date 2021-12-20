Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce $25.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.38 billion and the lowest is $25.12 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.75. 7,951,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,228,689. The stock has a market cap of $441.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

