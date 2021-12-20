Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.87 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.71 ($27.77).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

GYC stock traded up €0.16 ($0.18) on Monday, reaching €20.84 ($23.42). 1,878,769 shares of the company traded hands. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.51.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

