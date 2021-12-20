Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.02

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

