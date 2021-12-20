Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.19 and the lowest is $3.02. Discover Financial Services posted earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $17.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.74 to $18.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $15.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average is $121.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

