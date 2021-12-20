Brokerages Set Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Price Target at $20.67

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AKR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.42. 662,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $23.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 545.50%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $379,760. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

