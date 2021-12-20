MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,579,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,603. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 202.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.