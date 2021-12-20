Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys $57,356.25 in Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $57,356.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 107,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

