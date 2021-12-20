Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,240.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,184,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,570. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.