Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana Sells 3,437 Shares

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $54,057.28.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,253 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $21,351.12.

PSNL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,499. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

