Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Major Shareholder Purchases $32,240.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $32,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ ALZN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.10. 5,184,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,570. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALZN shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec started coverage on Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
About Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
