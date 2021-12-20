Athena Technology Acquisition Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATHN)

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATHN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,172 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 840% compared to the typical volume of 231 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,003,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Athena Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athena Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

ATHN remained flat at $$9.96 during midday trading on Monday. 72,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,241. Athena Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kennesaw, Georgia.

