MobileCoin Tops One Day Volume of $1.97 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (CURRENCY:MOB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a market cap of $820.38 million and $1.97 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for $11.05 or 0.00023624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006960 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

MobileCoin is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

