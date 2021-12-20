$1.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $136,006,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after acquiring an additional 658,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $171.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.45. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $174.64. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.