$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. 560,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,521. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after purchasing an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.