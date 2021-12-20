Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

