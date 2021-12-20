CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard Sells 11,059 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.85. 713,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.
CMC Materials Company Profile
CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.
