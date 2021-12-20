CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard Sells 11,059 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.85. 713,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,725. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $137.52. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

