Insider Buying: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 581,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,323. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $419.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 160,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

