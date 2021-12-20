Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells 10,565 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $701,832.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25.

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $63.60. 997,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

