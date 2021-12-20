Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Buys $210,500.00 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,473. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,921,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 133,828 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 32.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

