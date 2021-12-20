Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells 3,664 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 433,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,786. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35.
Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xencor by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xencor by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.