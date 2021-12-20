Insider Selling: Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Sells 3,664 Shares of Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 433,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,786. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Xencor by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xencor by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

