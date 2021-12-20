UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on UWM in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UWM by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of UWM by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

