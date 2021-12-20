Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT at $42.33

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

RXDX stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. 287,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69. Prometheus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 593,261 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.