Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN):

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

NYSE AQN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

