Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN):
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was given a new $20.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $15.00 to $15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Algonquin Power & Utilities was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.
NYSE AQN traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $17.86.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
