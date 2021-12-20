API3 Hits Market Capitalization of $185.21 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, API3 has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00010700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $185.21 million and approximately $25.40 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006800 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.