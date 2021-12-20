LINK Market Cap Achieves $1.33 Billion (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $222.13 or 0.00473626 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $5.25 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00051214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.86 or 0.08375117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,896.09 or 0.99993403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00073942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002641 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

