Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to post sales of $13.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.58 million and the highest is $14.32 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year sales of $44.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.61 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.95. 1,429,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.