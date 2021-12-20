$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $3.35 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $10.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $10.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $13.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,904. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Delek US by 91.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 426,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 203,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Delek US by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,278,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,637,000 after buying an additional 131,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.