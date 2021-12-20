AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AIkido Pharma Inc. is a biotechnology development company with a diverse portfolio of early stage small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company’s pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. AIkido Pharma Inc., formerly known as Spherix Incorporated, is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AIKI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,194,142. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. AIkido Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AIkido Pharma by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

