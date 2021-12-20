Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 634.29 ($8.38).

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTO. Citigroup cut Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.25) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday.

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 34.80 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 569.80 ($7.53). 12,488,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,762. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.59 billion and a PE ratio of 41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 891.25.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

