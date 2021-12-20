Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$85.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTR. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien stock traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$90.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,726. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$59.45 and a 12-month high of C$93.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.