Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $314.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will post sales of $314.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $320.00 million and the lowest is $309.91 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $289.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of B stock traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 248,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,431. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $1,107,381.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,335,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.