Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.28

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €85.28 ($95.82) and last traded at €85.86 ($96.47), with a volume of 105496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €87.34 ($98.13).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBX. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($133.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($114.61) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €103.40 ($116.18).

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion and a PE ratio of 23.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €91.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

