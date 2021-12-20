Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. QCR reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.50. 79,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,089. QCR has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a market cap of $834.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

