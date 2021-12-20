Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) announced a dividend on Monday, December 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GSF remained flat at $GBX 117 ($1.55) during trading hours on Monday. 539,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,201. The stock has a market cap of £403.69 million and a PE ratio of 7.27. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 102 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.50 ($1.55). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Monday.

