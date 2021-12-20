Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:AUCOY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.13. 1,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

