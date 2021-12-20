$440.21 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $440.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $438.60 million to $441.82 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Titan International stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 399,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,484. Titan International has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 2.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 70.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 31.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

