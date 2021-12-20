Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to announce $778.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.10 million to $860.10 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $407,210. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,935. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.33. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $185.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

