Patron Reaches One Day Volume of $6,579.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Patron has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $6,579.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00040024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.