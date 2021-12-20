Brokerages Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tapestry reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,226,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,123,309 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,005,402,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tapestry by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,087. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.