Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will post $33.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $34.02 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $122.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.90 million, with estimates ranging from $149.95 million to $153.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. 591,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,567. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $10,863,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

