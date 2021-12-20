Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Covetrus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. 1,181,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,987. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 2.10. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $40.78.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

