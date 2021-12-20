Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quotient (QTNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quotient (NASDAQ: QTNT):

12/11/2021 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

12/10/2021 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

12/4/2021 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

12/3/2021 – Quotient had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

11/24/2021 – Quotient was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

11/20/2021 – Quotient was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ QTNT traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 1,699,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $276.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Quotient Limited alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, insider Khoury Mohammad El bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quotient by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.