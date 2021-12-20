Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,068 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,260,734. The company has a market capitalization of $250.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.