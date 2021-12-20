Mooncoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00325160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people's contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. "

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

