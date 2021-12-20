Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to Hold

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after buying an additional 256,082 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,048,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 349,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

